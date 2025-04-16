Six-Point Gap Isn’t Much In Football –Tella Warns Bayern Munich

Nathan Tella believes Bayer Leverkusen can overhaul Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race this season.

After 29 matches played, Leverkusen are on 63 points and are six points behind Bayern.





Leverkusen will continue their pursuit of Bayern when they take on St. Pauli on Sunday with the hope of securing the three points.

Before Leverkusen’s tie with St. Pauli, Bayern would square off with Heidenheim on Saturday.

In a chat with BILD, Tella is confident that the title race is still on.

“A six-point gap isn’t much in football,” he said. “It’s up to us; we want to win as many games as possible and get to the top.”

The Nigeria international also stated that he wants to continue playing for Leverkusen because he is happy at the club.

He added:”I really like it here. When I came here, I didn’t know much about the club or German football. But even in the first two weeks, I truly understood what it means to play for and represent this club,” he said.

“I have no reason to leave, I’m more than happy here. I want to stay.”



