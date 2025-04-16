UEL: Lyon More Technical, More Intelligent Than Man United –Ex-Red Devils Star

Rafael Da Silva has said Lyon parade players who are more technical and more intelligent than players if his former side Manchester United.

United looked to be in control of their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie after goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee had them leading 2-1 in France.





But a late blunder from Andre Onana – his second of the night – cost United a stoppage-time equaliser as Rayan Cherki levelled the scoring at 2-2.

The result means the quarter-final hangs in the balance.

It was not the best of preparations for United going into Thursday’s second leg encounter after losing 4-1 to Newcastle on Sunday and losing Zirkzee to injury.

On the other hand, Lyon beat Auxerre 3-1 away from home and will be looking for a similar result when they visit Old Trafford, having scored 36 goals in the 12 matches.

Rafael is .

“It’s going to be a great match, like the first leg (2-2),” Rafael, who is one of five United players to have also played for Lyon told L’Equipe. “With the ball, I think Lyon has a better team than Manchester.

“They’re more technical, more intelligent. But the match is at Old Trafford, and United are favourites.”

While United lose Zirkzee for the match to injury, Lyon have been provided a timely injury boost with Belgium international Malick Fofana returning to team training on Tuesday.



