Premier League Club Interested In Okoye

Premier League outfit Bournemouth have been linked with a move for Nigeria International Maduka Okoye in the summer.

A regular starter at Udinese in Italy’s Serie A, Okoye is attracting interest from several European clubs, including AC Milan and Bournemouth. The Serie A giants attempted a move last summer, but without success.





However, Okoye’s departure is once again on the cards for next summer and according to Africafoot, Bournemouth are keen to sign the Udinese goalkeeper and have even submitted a €13 million offer to the Italian club.

The deal has progressed to over 30% between the parties. Since returning from injury, Okoye has resumed his starting role and in 19 Serie A matches, he has kept three clean sheets and made numerous saves to save his team.

The former Watford, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper has a contract with Udinese that expires in June 2028.

Bournemouth will have to pull out all the stops to land him. His market value on Transfermarkt is €7.5 million.

Okoye was left out of the Super Eagles squad for last month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

He was initially named in coach Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad before failing to make the final 23-man selection.



