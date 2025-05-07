UCL: Arsenal Go Trophyless Again After Semi-final Defeat To PSG

Arsenal have lost in the Champions League semi-final after a 2-1 defeat in their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The defeat means Arsenal will end the campaign trophyless and have now gone five straight seasons without winning a major title.

Also, PSG will appear in their second Champions League final after first making it to the the stage in 2020 and lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

The Gunners started 1-0 down after being edged out at the Emirates in the first leg last week.

They went into the match hoping for a comeback against the team many rate as the best in Europe at the moment – and made a strong start.

PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced to make some remarkable early saves to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hit the post for the hosts in the 17th minute, before Fabian Ruiz’s strike found the back of the net 11 minutes later.

Also Read: Matthaus: I’m Unconvinced By Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga Title Win

It came against the run of play and left the visitors with an even more daunting task – two goals just to get level on aggregate.

Saka’s shot mid-way through the second half looked to be curling into the top corner but was also kept out by PSG’s Italian keeper.

Moments later, Arsenal looked to have been dealt a killer blow when a VAR check showed the hand of Myles Lewis-Skelly had brushed the ball in the box.

It appeared a harsh decision, but a strange run-up and weak penalty by Vitinha was kept out by David Raya.

The reprieve lasted only a few moments for the Gunners – Thomas Partey failing to clear a loose ball and right-back Achraf Hakimi whipping a lovely finish into the corner in the 73rd minute.

Home fans celebrated what seemed like un untouchable three-goal lead, but three minutes later Bukayo Saka put Arsenal back in it when he knocked in a cross from Leandro Trossard.

Saka then had a huge chance in the 80th minute to make it 2-2 and set up a grandstand finish but blazed the ball over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

PSG will now take on Serie A giants Inter Milan in the final billed for the Allianz Arena, home ground of Bayern Munich.

Sky News



