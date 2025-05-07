Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Unuanel Hails Flying Eagles’ Quarter-Finals Qualification

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has hailed the Flying Eagles’ qualification to the quarter-finals stages of the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Recall that Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Kenya in Wednesday’s final Group B game in Cairo.

    The hard-earned point, coupled with Morocco’s 3-1 win over Tunisia, was enough to see Nigeria finish second in the group with five points, securing their place in the knockout rounds.

    Read Also: 2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Draw Vs Kenya

    Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel lauded the players’ ability to fight back against Kenya.

    “I expected a tough game against Kenya, and I was not surprised with the outcome of the result.

    “The most important thing is that the Flying Eagles have qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition, and they should be looking at progressing to the semi-final before thinking of the final.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad