Unuanel Hails Flying Eagles’ Quarter-Finals Qualification

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has hailed the Flying Eagles’ qualification to the quarter-finals stages of the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Kenya in Wednesday’s final Group B game in Cairo.



The hard-earned point, coupled with Morocco’s 3-1 win over Tunisia, was enough to see Nigeria finish second in the group with five points, securing their place in the knockout rounds.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel lauded the players’ ability to fight back against Kenya.



“I expected a tough game against Kenya, and I was not surprised with the outcome of the result.



“The most important thing is that the Flying Eagles have qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition, and they should be looking at progressing to the semi-final before thinking of the final.”



