2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Draw Vs Kenya

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Kenya in their final Group B game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 6/10

The Sporting Lagos goalkeeper conceded twice in the game. He was not at fault for both goals.

Adamu Maigari 5/10

The right-back struggled in the first half , but improved after the break. He was replaced by Chigozie Ihejiofor in the 64th minute.

Daniel Bameyi 7/10

The captain rescued a point for the Flying Eagles after scoring from the spot in the 73rd minute. He was solid all through.

Emmanuel Chukwu 6/10

The Hoffenheim defender conceded the penalty that led to the first goal. He recovered to post a good display.

Odinaka Okoro 7/10

The reliable left-back was one of Flying Eagles top performers in the game. He defended well and also joined the attack.

Auwal Ibrahim 5/10

He struggled against the more skilful Kenyans. The defensive midfielder was duly replaced by Olalekan Alabi one minute after the hour mark.

Israel Ayuma 6/10

Played well especially in the first half. He combined well with Simon Cletus in midfield.

Simon Cletus 6/10

He impressed on his first start of the competition. Cletus set up Kparobo Arierhi for Nigeria’s first goal.

Ezekiel Kpangu 5/10

Kpangu didn’t do much on his first appearance of the competition. He was replaced by Rickson Mendos in the 61st minute.

Clinton Jephta 6/10

The Enyimba winger was unlucky not to get on the score sheet in the first half. Still searching for his first goal of the tournament.

Kparobo Arierhi 7/10

The Lillestrøm striker scored his first goal of the competition. He was unlucky not to score a second.

Substitutes

Ricky Mendos 4/10

The Niger Tornadoes forward won the penalty that was converted for Nigeria’s second goal by Daniel Bameyi.

Olalekan Alabi 3/10

He took the place of Auwal Ibrahim. The midfielder didn’t do much following his introduction.

Chigozie Ihejiofor 4/10

He took the place of Adamu Maigari. Did well to keep the opponent at bay in the closing stages of the game .

Divine Oliseh 3/10

The midfielder wasted a glorious chance in stoppage time.



