UCL: Arsenal Rout PSV, Real Overcome Atletico Madrid

Arsenal totally annihilated PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday night.

Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino were all on target for the Gunners before Noa Lang reduced the deficit for the hosts.





Arsenal however scored four more goals through Martin Odegaard (brace), Leandro Trossard and Ricardo Calafiori.

At the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Rodrygo gave the hosts the lead after four minutes.

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez equalised for Atletico with a sublime finish two minutes after the half hour mark.

Brahim Diaz scored the winning goal for Real Madrid 10 minutes after the break.

In another fixture, Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw by Lille.

Karim Adeyemi put Dortmund in front in the 22nd minute, while Hakon Haraldsson equalised for Lille in the 68th minute.



