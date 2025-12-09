UCL: Chelsea Legend Backs Liverpool To Get Result At Inter Without Salah

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has backed Liverpool to get a positive result away to Inter Milan without Mohamed Salah, in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixture.

The Egyptian winger’s comments in the aftermath of the 3-3 draw against Leeds have dominated the media landscape for the last few days, with many seeing his provocative words almost as a declaration of war on Slot and the club.

Salah claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by the Reds and insinuated his time at Anfield could be over after this weekend’s Premier League game against Brighton.

Salah returned to Liverpool training on Monday but was omitted from the travelling squad that flew to Italy for the Champions League clash against Inter – that’s despite Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo also being unavailable.

Salah’s outburst has cast a shadow over the Inter game and handed Slot another unwanted problem.

Cole, who played 42 times for the Reds between 2010 and 2012, feels Slot had no option but to drop Salah for the upcoming game in Milan.

“It’s a tricky one. I don’t understand Mo Salah’s reasoning behind his interview, as a player of that stature at the club,” the ex-Chelsea and West Ham United midfielder told Paddy Power (liverpool.com).

“He must have understood what his comments would do, Arne Slot can’t start Salah.

“He currently looks weak if he does, so he’s put himself in an untenable position. Having said that, I think Liverpool can go there and get a point. I think both teams to score.”



