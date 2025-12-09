Aribo Set To Leave Southampton

Sky Bet Championship club Southampton are looking to sell Joe Aribo in January,reports Completesports.com.

Aribo has six months left on his contract, and will be free to talk to foreign clubs next month.

Southampton are however not willing to allow the midfielder leave on a free transfer.

According to Saint News, Turkish Super Lig clubs, Göztepe and Trabzonspor are interested in the Nigeria international.

Southampton will reportedly demand around €1.5m from interested suitors.

Aribo has struggled for regular playing time at Southampton this season, making just six appearances.

He joined the Saints from Scottish Premiership giants, Rangers in 2022.



