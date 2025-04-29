UCL: I Was Disappointed With How Arsenal Played Against PSG –Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has expressed disappointment with Arsenal’s display against Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Emirates stadium.

An Ousmane Dembele’s fourth minute strike was enough to give PSG a 1-0 win against the Gunners.

It was a frustrating night for Mikel Arteta after he urged fans to “make it happen” and Rooney said they were unable to generate the same atmosphere that proved too much for Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, where the Gunners won 3-0.

“I think [PSG] were by far the better team,” Rooney told Prime Video. “I think they were tactically excellent. I think their organisation, how they pressed and dropped into a low-block, I think PSG could have won the game by two or three. They got it spot on.

“For Arsenal, I was a bit disappointed with how they played, disappointed with the fans as well. Against Real Madrid they were excellent and really pushed the team. Tonight it was subdued, almost an anti-climax.

“It was like they beat Real Madrid and would walk into the final and win the competition. The fans had to be there for them tonight. The players had to show up, of course, but on both sides it wasn’t good enough tonight for Arsenal.”



