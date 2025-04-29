UCL: Arteta Laments Arsenal’s Defeat To PSG

Mikel Arteta has expressed disappointment following Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday at the Emirates stadium.

The first leg began far more frantically than Arteta would have ever wanted to see, and PSG were ahead after just four minutes.

Ousmane Dembele slotted home a half-volley through a sea of bodies and off the inside of the far post for his 24th goal of the year (25 games).

Arsenal had plenty of scoring chances themselves — most notably Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who were both denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma one-on-one.

Also, Mikel Merino’s goal was overturned early in the second half after a review by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

“Disappointed with the result,” Arteta said after the game. “We put so much into the game. We struggled first 10-15 minutes to get momentum and dominance. Disappointed not to get a draw at least.

“We had especially one issue which we corrected after 15-20 minutes and it turned the game around. To be in the Champions League final, you have to do something special. We will have to do that.

“This is one of the best teams, beating all the English teams. You cannot dominate them, forget about it. Where we cannot win it, make sure we take the game where we want.”

On Dembele’s early goal, Arteta added:“That is always the danger — credit to them. They get out of a situation that is close. We had seven players behind the ball and they were clinical, sometimes you just have to recognize the talent of the individual.”



