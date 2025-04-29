Close Menu
    UCL: Dembele’s Goal Hands PSG Win Over Arsenal At Emirates

    Adeboye Amosu

    Ousmane Dembele scored an early goal as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

    PSG made a superb start to the game with Dembele firing home after four minutes.

    Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma deny Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard afterwards.

    Arsenal started the second half strongly and had a Mikel Merino goal ruled out for offside.

    Donnarumma also made more saves to deny the hosts.

    PSG should have given themselves a bigger cushion for the second leg but Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos both squandered gilt-edged chances late on.

    The second leg will take place in Paris next Wednesday with the winners facing either Inter Milan or Barcelona in Munich.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

