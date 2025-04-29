Rudiger Given Six-game Ban For Throwing Object At Referee During Copa Del Rey Final

Antonio Rudiger has been given a six-match ban for throwing an object at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea during his side’s 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona — but his Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham will not serve a suspension after being shown a red card following the game.

The 32-year-old Germany centre-back had been substituted in the final but an outburst on the side of the pitch at the end of extra time saw him held back by team-mates and coaching staff.

He was shown a red card and De Burgos Bengoetxea’s referee’s report said he was penalised for “throwing an object from the technical area which did not reach me”, adding he showed an “aggressive attitude”.

Bellingham avoided a sanction, despite De Burgos Bengoetxea’s report saying of the England international’s dismissal: “He came towards us with an aggressive attitude, having to be held back by his teammates.”

The RFEF concluded that, after reviewing video footage, which showed Bellingham displaying a “calm attitude towards Barcelona players”, they did not agree with the referee’s report which led to his red card.

“It is evident that he is more than 15 metres from the referee’s team,” the report said. “That, given the distance between the player and the officials, it is impossible to conclude that the player went towards the position where the referees were in an aggressive attitude. Indeed, looking at the images, he did not even address them.”

Lucas Vazquez, who like Rudiger had been substituted and was sent off for his touchline behaviour, has been given a two-match suspension for “protesting” excessively in the direction of the officials. That suspension will be served during next season’s Copa del Rey.

The day after the final, Rudiger posted an apology to social media, saying there was “no excuse for my behaviour last night”.

