‘I’m Very Happy’– Real Sociedad Chief Opens Up Sadiq’s Future

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has expressed happiness with Umar Sadiq’s impressive form since linking up with Valencia.

Sadiq linked up with Carlos Corberán’s side on loan from Real Sociedad in January.

The 28-year-old struggled for regular playing time at Real Sociedad in the first half of the season.

The Nigeria international has however thrived at Valencia, scoring on a regular basis for Los Ches.

Read Also:EPL: Nottingham Forest Still Assessing Aina’s Fitness Ahead Brentford Clash –Nuno

Sadiq has registered six goals in 16 league appearances for the Black and Whites.

The forward won the LaLiga Goal of the Month award for March.

Aperribay declared that the player’s future will be decided at the end of the season.

“Valencia has a purchase option on Sadiq. I’m very happy with the level he’s showing. We have to wait for the deadlines,” Aperribay told Radio Marca.



