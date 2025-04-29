EPL: Nottingham Forest Still Assessing Aina’s Fitness Ahead Brentford Clash –Nuno

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo says the club are still assessing Super Eagles defender Ola Aina’s fitness ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash.



Recall that the Nigerian international last played for Forest against Manchester United in March, where he copped a calf injury.



In a chat with the club’s website, Nuno stated that that they are still monitoring Ainà’s progress.

“We still have one more day, assessing all the players, trying to make the decisions.



“All the players who have been out are important to us. We have spoken many times about that.



“We have been missing Ola, especially because of the stability of the back four we had and the routines.



“I don’t know how many times we had the same players – that’s crucial, especially in defence. We will assess him and see how fast he can return to the team.”



