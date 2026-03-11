UCL: Lookman Reacts To Atletico’s Win Over Tottenham

Ademola Lookman has celebrated Atletico Madrid’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Completesports.com reports.

The Spanish giants beat Igor Tudor’s side 5-2 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday night.

Julián Álvarez bagged a brace for Atletico with Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann, and Robin Le Normand also on target.

Lookman was in action for 69th minute before he was replaced by Pablo Barrios.

The Nigeria international took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Champions League nights at the Metropolitano the Atleti way!! 🤍❤️,” the winger wrote on X.

The 28-year-old has registered one goal, and one assist in three appearances for Atletico in the competition.



