    Osimhen Is More Than Just Human –Ex-Besiktas Midfielder

    Austin Akhilomen

    Former Besiktas midfielder Sinan Engin has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s physical condition as abnormal, noting his ability to maintain high intensity and speed throughout matches.

    Recall that the Nigerian international has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s campaign, scoring crucial goals and frequently cited as a major difference-maker.

    In a chat with the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin stated that the former Napoli striker is more than just a human.

    “Galatasaray has an extraordinary player; Victor Osimhen. You have to look at his genetics, he’s more than just a human.

    “What does this guy eat, man? He must be eating lions. Osimhen has become like a lion. Icardi has been forgotten.”


