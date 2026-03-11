It’s So Unfortunate –Lawal Reacts As Daga Bags Six Months Prison Sentence In Norway

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has expressed shock with reports that Nigerian footballer Daniel Daga has been found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to six months in prison.



Daga, who currently plays for Molde FK, was accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman in April. The 19-year-old Nigerian was formally charged on December 19, 2025.



The verdict against the Molde FK midfielder was announced on Tuesday afternoon, with the 19-year-old Nigerian also ordered to pay 10,000 Norwegian kroner in legal costs, according to a report by TV 2 Norway.



Reacting to the development, Lawal, in a chat with Footy Africa, described the incident as so unfortunate and warned young Nigerian players not to be attracted by white women.

“I read this morning that Daniel Daga was sentenced to six months in prison or something like that. If they put you for one day or for some hours, they dent your integrity.



“Now, if you come out now, for example, which club in Europe wants to sign him? The same thing back home here in Nigeria; they will see you as someone that doesn’t have anything in their head. It’s so unfortunate. I saw this this morning; I weep for the young coming generation of players. I just weep for them.



“You went to their country where they have the law in their hand. Anything that the girl says, they will believe her because you are in a foreigner’s posture.



“Me, I have never been attracted to those white women because I know if you are not careful enough, you end up in problems. As a young player, you need to be very careful. Women—if it’s because of women, why do you travel to Europe? You stay in Nigeria; we have beautiful women here now.



“Daga should have that experience because he’s with the Under-20. What do you want again? You’ve already had exposure for traveling. You were in Argentina with the Under-20 team—the Bosso team. I was there; I followed them. What makes you lose your conscience and confidence and go and do something different?



“Maybe the club can fight for him, maybe they can reduce the ban, but already the integrity is spoiled. You cannot take it back,” he concluded.



