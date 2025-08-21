UECL: Besiktas Ready For Lausanne Test — Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi has declared war on FC Lausanne-Sport ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie, reports Completesports.com.

Besiktas will be away to the Swiss club in the first leg at the Stade de Tuiliere on Thursday night (today).

Ready For Battle

Ndidi said they players are looking forward to the game.

“I think we’re ready. We’re excited; we’ve been training throughout the week. We also have a league match. Tomorrow will be a good match, and I think we’ll perform well,” Ndidi was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I can say I’m 100% ready. My adaptation is going well. I played football in England for many years. I know I’m joining a top-tier team like Beşiktaş. I’m also aware that I have to be ready at all times here.

Read Also: Ndidi Is A Leader –Man United Legend

Well Adapted To New Environment

Ndidi recently joined the Black Eagles from Sky Bet Championship club Leicester City.

The Nigeria international thanked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and his new teammates for helping him settle down at the club.

“The support of my coach and teammates has been crucial. Thanks to the support of my coach and teammates, I’m going through this adaptation process very well,” Ndidi added.

“As I’ve said before, I know what I can do with the support of my coach and teammates. We will get better. As you know, football is a collective game, not an individual one. It’s not just about me. I believe I can contribute well to the team. We will contribute together with the team, not individually.”

By Adeboye Amosu



