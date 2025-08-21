Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    UECL: Besiktas Ready For Lausanne Test — Ndidi

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Wilfred Ndidi has declared war on FC Lausanne-Sport ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie, reports Completesports.com.

    Besiktas will be away to the Swiss club in the first leg at the Stade de Tuiliere on Thursday night (today).

    Ready For Battle

    Ndidi said they players are looking forward to the game.

    “I think we’re ready. We’re excited; we’ve been training throughout the week. We also have a league match. Tomorrow will be a good match, and I think we’ll perform well,” Ndidi was quoted by the club’s official website.

    “I can say I’m 100% ready. My adaptation is going well. I played football in England for many years. I know I’m joining a top-tier team like Beşiktaş. I’m also aware that I have to be ready at all times here.

    Read Also: Ndidi Is A Leader –Man United Legend

    Well Adapted To New Environment

    Ndidi recently joined the Black Eagles from Sky Bet Championship club Leicester City.

    The Nigeria international thanked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and his new teammates for helping him settle down at the club.

    “The support of my coach and teammates has been crucial. Thanks to the support of my coach and teammates, I’m going through this adaptation process very well,” Ndidi added.

    “As I’ve said before, I know what I can do with the support of my coach and teammates. We will get better. As you know, football is a collective game, not an individual one. It’s not just about me. I believe I can contribute well to the team. We will contribute together with the team, not individually.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.