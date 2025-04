Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in action for Lazio who lost 2-0 away to Norwegian club Bodoe/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League on Thursday.

Dele-Bashiru, who started from the bench, was introduced before the commencement of the second half.





Second half brace from Ulrik Saltnes earned Bodoe/Glimt the first leg advantage.

Saltnes broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half before doubling his side’s lead on 69 minutes.