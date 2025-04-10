Nottingham Forest To Make Late Call On Awoniyi For Everton Clash

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hopeful Taiwo Awoniyi could return to face Everton this weekend.

The Nigeria international is recovering from a hamstring problem.





Awoniyi sustained the injury in Forest’s home win against Manchester United two weeks ago.

Read Also:Unity Cup An Opportunity To Test New Players — Chelle

The 28-year-old missed the Tricky Trees defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga are also doubtful for the game.

Santo revealed that the trio will be monitored ahead of the game.

“They (Wood, Awoniyi and Elanga) are struggling with problems — some small, some not so small — but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we will see if they can be available for the game,” Nuno told a press conference.

“We are (hopeful) on all of them. It can be all of them or it can be none, we don’t know. It depends on how they recover and how they feel.”

By Adeboye Amosu





