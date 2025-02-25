Close Menu
    NPFL

    Unuanel: Remo Stars Good Enough To Win NPFL Title

    Austin Akhilomen
    daniel-ogunmodede-remo-stars-sky-blue-stars-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl-sodiq-ismaila
    The Sky Blue Stars - Remo Stars

    Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes Remo Stars has done enough to win this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

    Recall that the South-West club is currently top of the league with 51 points, closely followed by Shooting Stars with 41 points.

    Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the Daniel Ogunmodede-led team have shown great resilience, great solidity at the backline and confidence to score against any opponent.

    “I believe Remo Stars have what it takes to win the NPFL title going by how they have performed this ongoing season.

    “Sitting pretty well at the top of the table, Remo Stars has shown that they can weather any storm till the end of the season.

    “It will be a tough challenge for Shooting Stars to catch up Remo Stars, who are already 10 points ahead of them.”



