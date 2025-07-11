WAFCON 2024: Ajibade Elated With Super Falcons’ Victory Over ‘Decent Side’ Botswana

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has expressed her excitement following the team’s hard-earned victory over Botswana.

Nigeria defeated the Mares 1-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Thursday night.

Chiwendu Ihezuo grabbed the winning goal late in the game.

It was not an easy ride for the nine-time champions as Alex Malete’s side put up an impressive performance in the keenly contested encounter.

Ajibade admitted that the Mares make things difficult for them in the game, and was grateful for the victory.

“Botswana is a good side, and they showed that in this game . No team can be underrated in this tournament. Every team is properly managed,” Ajibade said during her interaction with the media after the game.

“They are a very good, and decent side. It was very challenging game for us. We are grateful for securing the victory.”

Injury Concern

Although Ajibade was named Woman of the Match in the game against Botswana, the former Atletico Madrid star is however yet to hit expected height﻿ in the competition.

She dispels rumours she might be playing with an injury.

“I don’t have any injury, I am one hundred percent fit. I am doing what I can do to the best of my ability. For me it is an honour to play for the national team,” she added.

The Super Falcons will take on Algeria in their last group game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



