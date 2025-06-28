WAFCON 2024: CAF Celebrates Record- Breaker Onome Ebi

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has celebrated former Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi’s historic feat at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Ebi featured in seven editions of the biennial competition.

“In the history of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, few players can compete with the longevity and impact of Onome Ebi. An emblematic central defender of Nigeria, she remains the most capped player of the tournament, with seven appearances to her credit,” CAF wrote on its official website.

“Ebi has played in seven editions of the Women’s AFCON: 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022. Across generations, opponents and styles of play, she has established herself as a central figure in the Super Falcons, an essential defensive pillar and a model of consistency.

“Her continental record is simply remarkable: four titles won (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018) and a presence in all of Nigeria’s major campaigns for more than fifteen years. Each time, Ebi held her ground, solid on her feet, lucid in her reading, sober in her attitude. A natural leader, respected and listened to.

“If her statistics are impressive — more than 100 international caps, four AFCON wins, five World Cups played — it is above all his consistency at the very highest level that commands respect. On the pitch, as in the locker room, she embodied for more than a decade the high standards and pride of wearing the Super Falcons jersey.”



