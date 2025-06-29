WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Beat Ghana 3-1 In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated rivals Black Queens of Ghana 3-1 in a friendly game in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.

The game which was played behind closed doors is part of the Super Falcons preparation for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Goals from Chiwendu Ihezuo, a penalty from Asisat Oshoala and captain Rasheedat Ajibade, secured the win for the nine-time African champions.

Ihezuo opened the scoring on 34 minutes before Oshoala doubled the lead in the 44th minute from the penalty spot.

Five minutes into the second half Ajibade scored to put her side 3-0 ahead.

Evelyn Badu pulled a goal back for the Black Queens but it was disallowed for offside.

Alice Kusi grabbed a consolation goal for Ghana as she converted an 88th minute penalty.

In the starting line-up for the Super Falcons were Tochukwu Oluehi in goal, Michelle Alozie, Tosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, Deborah Abiodun, Halimotu Ayinde, Folashade Ijamilusi, Oshoala, Ajibade and Ihezuo.

In the second half, the coach brought on Ifeoma Onumonu, Sikirat Isah, Esther Okoronkwo, Jennifer Echegini, Shukurat Oladipo, Francisca Ordega and goalkeeper Udoka Unachukwu.

The Super Falcons are now unbeaten in their last three games, scoring five goals and conceding just one.

Up next for the Justin Madugu side is the WAFCON which will begin on July 5th and end July 26, 2025.

The Super Falcons, who are in Group B, will open their campaign on July 6th against Tunisia, and three days later they will face Botswana.

Then on July 13th, they will end their group stage fixtures with a clash against Algeria.

Meanwhile, Ghana are in Group C alongside WAFCON 2022 champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.

The Black Queens’ opening match is against South Africa on July 7th.

The last time the Super Falcons won the WAFCON was in 2018 in Ghana, when they defeated South Africa on penalties.

By James Agberebi




