WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Will Go For Victory Vs Botswana — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says the team is firmly focused on securing maximum points against Botswana.

Madugu’s side started their campaign at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with 3-0 victory over Tunisia on Sunday.

Asisat Oshoala, Omorinsola Babajide, and Chiwendu Ihezuo were on target for Nigeria in the game.

Another win against the Mares will see the former champions grab a place in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria defeated Botswana 2-0 in a group stage game Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan at the previous edition of the tournament.

Ifeoma Onumonu grabbed the curtain raiser for Nigeria, while Christy Ucheibe doubled the advantage in the second half.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Botswana Will Exploit Super Falcons Mistakes — Malete

Madugu said beating Alex Malete’s side is a possibility.

“As I said before the commencement of the tournament, we remain focused on our Mission X and we believe that victory over Botswana is a huge possibility,” he told thenff.com.

“We are taking it one match at a time without taking any team for granted.”

Strength In Depth

The opposition will have a number of new birds to contend with on Thursday, with the likes of Esther Okoronkwo (Woman of the Match against Tunisia), Jennifer Echegini, Babajide and, Ihezuo likely to present a number of problems at the fore, alongside the well-known faces of Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne.

Justine Madugu may take the option of starting with Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, and Jennifer Echegini in the midfield, to provide ample ammunition for Ajibade, Payne and either of Oshoala and Ihezuo to do the damage.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie remains the rock between the posts, with Osinachi Ohale to provide guidance and wisdom for Tosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie and Ashley Plumptre at the rear.

By Adeboye Amosu



