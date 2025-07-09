WAFCON 2024: Botswana Will Exploit Super Falcons Mistakes — Malete

Botswana head coach Alex Malete says his side will exploit Super Falcons’ mistakes when both teams clash in Thursday’s Group B clash at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Mares lost 1-0 to Algeria in their first game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

They will face a more difficult test when they confront nine-time champions Nigeria.

The Super Falcons impressed in their first game, flying past Tunisia 3-0.

Justine Madugu’s side defeated Botswana 1-0 the last time both countries met at the 2022 edition of the competition.

“We have to be calm and not desperate when we face Nigeria,” Malete told SABC Sport.

“We have to be able to express ourselves in terms of things that we do well. Look at Nigeria as well and see what they do well and see what they struggle with and do our best to use that to our advantage.”

By Adeboye Amosu




