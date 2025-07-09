Match Preview: 2024 WAFCON; Nigeria vs Botswana

Get ready for an exciting match preview of the 2024 WAFCON game between Nigeria and Botswana! Learn all about the Super Falcons and what to expect in this epic showdown.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Super Falcons Of Nigeria Began 2024 WAFCON On Impressive Note

* Review of the win against Tunisia

* Rinsola Babajide scored on her WAFCON debut. How important is the 27-year-old going to be in the Super Falcons campaign?

* Can the Falcons go all the way to win the tournament with such performance against Tunisia?

WAFCON 2024: Botswana Welcome Key Duo For Super Falcons Clash

WAFCON 2024: Malete Confident Botswana Can Upset Super Falcons

