WAFCON 2024: Botswana Welcome Key Duo For Super Falcons Clash

The Mares of Botswana will welcome key duo Lone Gaofetoge, and Nandi Mahlasela for their Group B clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The two players missed Botswana’s opening fixture against Algeria at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations due to suspension.

Mahlasela got back to back yellow cards in the qualifiers against Kenya, while Gaofetoge got them during the qualifying games against Kenya and Gabon.

Alex Malete’s side lost 1-0 to Algeria last Sunday ,and must avoid defeat against the Super Falcons to have any chance of securing a place in the knockout round.

Nigeria defeated Botswana 1-0 in a group stage fixture at the last edition of the competition hosted by Morocco.

Thursday’s encounter will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

The game will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



