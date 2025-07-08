CHAN 2024: Five More Players Arrive Home-Based Super Eagles Camp

Five more players have arrived the home-based Super Eagles camp in Ikenne, Ogun State, ahead of this year’s Africa Nations Championship to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The team’s media officer Promise Efoghe dislcosed this on Tuesday.

The five players are Musa Zayad (Elkanemi warriors), Aminu Adam (Kano Pillars), Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United),

Godwin Obaje (Rivers United) and Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United).

The latest arrivals took the number of players currently in camp to 26.



Efoghe revealed that all 26 players trained on Tuesday evening under the supervision of head coach Eric Chelle.

This year’s CHAN will be the eight edition since it began in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire.

The home-based Super Eagles will battle Senegal, Congo and Sudan in Group D.



