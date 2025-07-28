WAFCON 2024: You've Inspired A New Generation Of Nigerians --FG Hails Super Falcons

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has congratulated the Super Falcons for their victorious triumph at the just-concluded 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



The record champions came from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, securing their 10th continental crown.



In a statement issued on Monday, the minister, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, hailed the players and the entire technical crew for their resilience, excellence, and indomitable Nigerian spirit in making the country proud.



He also urged Nigerians to cheer the team as they embark on a procession from the Abuja City Gate, through the Eagle Square and the Presidential Villa, where they will be officially received.



“We warmly welcomes our gallant Super Falcons on their triumphant return from Rabat, Morocco, where they emerged as champions of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“With unmatched skill, stellar performance, discipline, and unity, our national heroines have inscribed Nigeria’s name in gold on the continental stage, making the nation proud.



“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the entire Federal Government, I salute the players, coaches, and technical crew for their courage and commitment. You have inspired a new generation of Nigerians and demonstrated the power of sports as a unifying and uplifting force.



“Let me assure Nigerians of the Tinubu Administration’s commitment to sustained investment in sports development and in our athletes by providing them with the resources and platforms they need to excel and inspire.



“The Super Falcons have flown the Nigerian flag high and brought joy to millions of our citizens. Welcome home, champions of Africa!”







