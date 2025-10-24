WAFCON 2026Q: Ihezuo, Okoronkwo Inspire Super Falcons’ Win Over Benin Republic

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Benin Republic 2-0 in the first leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Stade de Kegue on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria dominated the opening exchanges with captain Rasheedat Ajibade hitting the woodwork in the seventh minute.

The home team’s goalkeeper also made a couple of big saves to deny Justine Madugu’s side.

Chiwendu Ihezuo opened scoring for the Super Falcons in the 24th minute.

The Pachuca of Mexico striker slotted the ball into the net after she was set up by a superb pass from Deborah Abiodun.

The Super Falcons continued the pressure afterwards with the hosts standing firm at the back.

Esther Okoronkwo doubled Nigeria’s advantage late in the first half with Abiodun also providing the assist.

Nigeria dominated the second half but failed to add to their two-goal lead.

Both teams will clash in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



