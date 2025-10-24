Silva Hails Bassey’s Impact At Fulham

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has hailed Calvin Bassey’s impact at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey was named the Whites’ Player of the 2024/25 season.

The Nigeria international has also impressed for the London club in the current campaign.

“Calvin had an amazing season last year — very quick, strong, the most agile one. But I knew Cuenca was more than capable of doing the job,” he told the Herald.

“He’s given us all the confidence to start him. Even if sometimes the team sheet doesn’t show it, he’s a very important player for us.”

The 25-year-old has made eight league appearances for Fulham this season.



