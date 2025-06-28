WAFCON Champions Banyana Banyana Boycott Training Over Unpaid Dues

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions South Africa’s Banyana Banyana staged a stay-in and are refusing to train, due to unpaid dues from the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Banyana Banyana arrived in Morocco on Wednesday for the tournament which will begin on July 5, 2025.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC),

the team boycotted their second training session on Friday, after lodging complaints with SAFA.

The media outfit reported that the players are demanding immediate payment of outstanding salaries for their April and June camps, which were part of coach Desiree Ellis’ WAFCON preparations.

It gathered that SAFA has reportedly failed to disburse these outstanding fees.

The team was addressed on Thursday by Head of Delegation Thabile Msomi, who informed the players that the matter has been escalated to SAFA President Danny Jordaan.

However, it is learnt the players remain in limbo, awaiting a direct address from Jordaan regarding their payments.

A player who requested anonymity fearing reprisal said: “We had no formal meeting with SAFA today or even prior to camp. When we sought a meeting with the CEO, they simply said she was unavailable. The excuse given for the CFO/COO was that they were tired from an NEC meeting.”

By James Agberebi




