Okoye Risks Four-Year For Sporting Fraud

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could be banned for up to four years after he was deferred to the disciplinary commission.

The Nigeria international was accused of deliberately receiving a yellow card in the 64th minute of Udinese’s Serie A clash with Lazio on March 11, 2024.

He was booked for time-wasting with his team leading 2-1.

Authorities flagged a rush of suspicious betting activity around Okoye receiving a yellow card, which at 8/1 odds allegedly generated over €120,000 in winning bets, according to Football Italia.

Okoye was placed under investigation along with three friends.

The charges are more serious than previously thought, namely of sporting fraud rather than just irregular betting.

The 25-year-old linked up with Udinese from Watford in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu



