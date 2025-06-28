NPFL: Remo Stars Set To Sign Malian Forward Goïta

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars are set to complete the signing of Mali international Adama Goïta.

Goïta has been offered a two-year contract by Daniel Ogunmodede’s side.

The highly rated striker has also attracted the interest of Ligue 1 club, Nantes.

He caught the eye with his impressive performances for Malian Ligue 1 Djoliba AC last season.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: CAF Celebrates Record- Breaker Onome Ebi

The young forward was on target 14 times across all competitions for Djoliba during the campaign.

Goïta is now set to play outside the shores of Mali for the first time in his career.

With Sikiru Alimi expected to leave Remo Stars this summer, he c﻿ould come in as a suitable replacement for the experienced striker.

The Sky Blue Stars are looking to add more quality players to their squad ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League.

By Adeboye Amosu



