‘We Can’t Drop Any More Points’ — Troost-Ekong Speaks Ahead Super Eagles Vs Zimbabwe

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong says it is important for the team to win all their remaining matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Eric Chelle’s side ended their winless streak in the qualifiers courtesy of a 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali last Friday.





Another win against Zimbabwe in Uyo on Wednesday will see the Super Eagles rise to nine points, and be fully back into contention for a place at the global soccer fiesta.

Troost-Ekong stated that the Super Eagles can’t afford to drop points against the Warriors.

“We are looking forward to a win. The three points are important to us. At this stage, we cannot afford to drop any more points,” Troost-Ekong told thenff.com.

“Our aim is to take it one match at a time, collect three points here and there and hope fervently that these will be enough to get us the ticket.”

By Adeboye Amosu





