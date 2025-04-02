‘We Have To Assess’ — Forest Coach Provides Injury Update On Aina

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed concern with Ola Aina’s injury.

Aina was forced off shortly before half time during Forest’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at the City Ground on Tuesday.





The defender filmed some of his Forest teammates celebrating after the win against United and a pair of crutches was spotted by his seat in the dressing room.

The Nigeria international is now doubtful for the Tricky Trees Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

‘We have to assess,’ Nuno said of Aina’s injury after the game.

‘It’s always a concern when a player is injured by himself so we’re going to scan and see how it is.’

Asked if it is a calf injury, Nuno replied: ‘Not quite sure. I think the scan will say exactly.’

The 28-year-old has made 30 league appearances for Forest this season with two goals to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu



