Di Matteo Urges Chelsea To Sign Osimhen

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo believes Victor Osimhen would be a good signing for the Blues.

Osimhen was close to joining Chelsea last summer, but the move fell through after a disagreement regarding the incentives in the player’s contract.





The West London club have been linked with the Nigeria international again ahead of the summer transfer window.

Di Matteo insisted that his former club should sign the powerful striker to bolster their attack.

“I still think, though, Chelsea need a striker who is going to score them 25 goals a season – if you want to win the league, or challenge, that’s what you need,” he was quoted by the Mirror.

“That’s not a criticism of Jackson, though; I also think another striker would allow you the option to sometimes play with two up-front.

“Up front, there are a couple of options you could go for. Alexander Isak at Newcastle – he’s been playing in the Premier League for a while now, so he knows very much what the league is about.

“Then you’ve got Victor Osimhen, who has already been linked with the club before, and he’s a top, top striker. I’d be looking at either of those two, personally.”

By Adeboye Amosu



