West Brom Confirm Ajayi Injury Blow

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed Semi Ajayi will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

The centre-back came off the bench in the 41st minute of the Baggies 2-0 win against Oxford United last weekend.





Ajayi will enter a period of rehabilitation as he recuperate from the injury.

Read Also:NPFL: Insurance Floor Ikorodu City; Rivers vs Katsina United Called Off

The 31-year-old is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

The Nigeria international previously missed action for around four months due a hamstring injury.

The defender has made 14 league appearances for Albion this season.

He will now miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe next month.

By Adeboye Amosu



