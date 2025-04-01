‘When Osimhen Stops, Galatasaray Stops Too’. –Ex Besiktas Star

Former Besiktas star Sinan Engin says Galatasaray always find it difficult to function anytime Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is been kept quiet in a game.



He made this known amid the Nigerian international’s failure to make any positive impact against Besiktas in Saturday’s Turkish League game.

In a chat with habersarikirmizi, Engin stated that Osimhen doesn’t shine in big games.



“Osimhen can never come on stage in big matches. If Osimhen is worth 75 million Euros, I am worth 100 million Euros to Rafa Silva,” Engin said.



“When Osimhen stops, Galatasaray stops too. Osimhen needs to regain his form, especially in high-level matches. Very critical matches will be played from now on,” he added.







