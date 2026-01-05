Why Moffi Must Leave Nice –Zenke

Former Nigerian international Simon Zenke has advised Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi to leave Nice during the January transfer window.



Recall that the Nigerian international was allegedly attacked by over 400 Ultra fans on their return to base after Nice lost 3-1 at his former club Lorient last December.



However, in a chat with Footy Africa, Zenke urged Moffi to make a move to Auxerre if the move is concentrate.



“Moffi has to leave the club for his personal and sporting interests, if you ask me what he should do. I have played in France and for you to succeed, your mind and heart have to be with your club.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: We’re Ready To Push To Achieve Our Goal Of Winning AFCON –Chukwueze



“I do not think he is in the right frame of mind or can even have the mindset to play for the club again after what happened to him.



“No one, not even a footballer, should be treated that way. It is a criminal offense, to be honest, because in football you cannot win all the time, and sometimes a club will go through a tough patch. Violence does not solve anything.



“I want him to move to Auxerre if the deal is concrete. They are a good side and I think they need a striker like Moffi who can offer them a lot.



“The player has to play. He has missed a few games now and I hope to see him back on the pitch because I admire his game.”



