Nigerian Striker Set To Join Serie A Club Pisa

Serie A club Pisa have agreed a deal €9m deal to sign to Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi, reports Completesports.com.

Durosinmi has interest from few other clubs including West Ham United, Benfica and VfB Stuttgart, but has opted to join the Serie A strugglers.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Pisa are close to sealing an agreement for the Nigerian.

The transfer fee will be €9m plus a further €2m in performance-related add-ons.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances for Viktoria Plzen this season, including the Europa League match against Roma.

Durosinmi’s contract with the Czech club will expire on June 30 so he needs to be sold before leaving as a free agent.

He joined Viktoria Plzen from another club Karvina in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu



