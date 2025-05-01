Yamal A Phenomenon Born Every 50 Years –Inter Coach Inzaghi

Inter Milan head coach, Simone Inzaghi, has described Lamine Yamal a phenomenon that only comes along every 50 years after the teenager led Barcelona’s comeback against his team at Montjuïc.

Inter led the Champions League semi-final first leg 2-0 after only 21 minutes but, on his 100th professional appearance for the club, the 17-year-old scored an outrageous goal to get Barcelona back in the game.

He produced a performance that suggests it is not that he will become the best player in the world – he already might be.

Barcelona came from 2-0 down to 2-2 and from 3-2 down to 3-3, Yamal scoring the first and allowing the ball run though his legs for Raphinha to smash in the third.

He also hit the bar in the first half and provided a catalogue of extraordinary passes and touches, but departed disappointed having been unable to get the winner, a last-minute lob also coming back off the bar. Nonetheless, he departed having left a lasting impression.

“We could even have won this game against a team who have a player who is difficult to stop,” Inzaghi said afterwards.

“We started well, but they created a lot of problems: he created a lot of problems. He is a player I had not seen live before. We had to double up on him. We managed it better in the second half and could even have won.

“Lamine Yamal is a phenomenon born every 50 years. We made some adjustments to improve how we dealt with him after the break, which is not easy. He really impressed me today.”

Yamal has already helped Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey this season, which all came against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana are on course to winning for two more trophies – La Liga and the Champions League.

Yahoo Sports



