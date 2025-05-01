Dessers Reveals Special Meeting With Mourinho

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has reflected on his special interaction with Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

Dessers registered a goal and an assist in Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Round of 16 tie in Istanbul last month.

The Nigeria international first played against Mourinho during his time with Italian club Cremonese.

“I also spoke to Jose Mourinho after we played Fenerbahce this season,” Dessers told Breda Newspaper.

“I spoke to him once in Italy after a match and when I play against him now, he recognises me. He even came to say hello after the game.

Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ready For Tunisia, Will Fight For World Cup Ticket — Zubairu

“I think that’s quite special. I was a Chelsea supporter as a child, so I really grew up with him.”

The 30-year-old arrived Rangers from Cremonese two years ago, and despite scoring on a regular basis, he has received plenty of criticism for chances missed.

The striker insists he has loved every moment at Rangers, and reckons playing for them, Feyenoord and NAC Breda has ensured his career has been a success.

“There is a raw edge to each of these three clubs – Rangers, Feyenoord and NAC Breda,” he added.

“That is something I like. Some like a fashionable or stately club, I like clubs where it is very pure and passionate. That is really reflected in these three clubs.

Read Also:Galatasaray Ready To Sign Osimhen For Right Price –Yazgan

“I also know if you don’t perform, it’s extra tough. But when it goes well, they are the most beautiful clubs in the world.

“So I am lucky that I have been able to play for three of those clubs that are also truly exceptional in that respect.

“At Rangers, Feyenoord and NAC Breda, my friends and family who come to visit all say: ‘wow, this was not normal and I didn’t expect it’.

“I think that is something very special and I am proud of it.”

Dessers also spoke about Rangers’ impressive run to the quarter-final of the Europa League and his goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“My goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford was, of course, the pinnacle,”he stated.

“My brother texted me after the match and said ‘do you realise you’ve just scored at Old Trafford!’ You can also look back on that with pride after your career.”



