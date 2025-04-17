1994 Eagles Remains Nigeria’s Best Team Ever –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has disclosed that the 1994 Super Eagles remain the best team Nigeria have ever produced.



Recall that the 1994 Eagles, which Oliseh belongs to, won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.



The team also qualified for the 1994 World Cup, where they narrowly lost 2-1 to Italy in the round of 16.



Also, a large number of the players that featured at both competitions, were part of the team that won the 1996 Olympic games.



Oliseh, via his X handle on Wednesday, noted that no Nigerian team can ever match what the players achieved.



“Well, you can easily rate the teams and players by what they achieved both at the club side and the National team levels.



‘With all due respect, no team, collectively or individually, to date has come close to what the 1994 team players achieved for club and country. Sorry,” the former Ajax midfielder wrote on his X page.











