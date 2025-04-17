Forest Boss To Make Late Decision On Aina, Awoniyi’s Availability For Tottenham Clash

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that the availability of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi remains uncertain ahead of Monday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aina was forced off in the first half of Forest’s 1-0 win over Manchester United last month





The full-back has missed the Tricky Trees last two games due to a calf problem.

Forward Awoniyi has also missed the club’s last two games with a hamstring issue also sustained in the clash with Manchester United.

The pair were not involved in training on Thursday.

Nuno revealed he will make a final assessment on them closer to the game.

“We have to assess,”the Portuguese told a press conference.

“They were not with the group and are still carrying some problems.

“We have to assess them. It is going to be day by day.”

By Adeboye Amosu



