Carvajal Faces UEFA Ban Over Altercation With Saka At Half-Time Of Madrid Vs Arsenal

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces being banned by UEFA over his altercation with Bukayo Saka at half-time of his side’s Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

Injured right-back Carvajal was seen in the tunnel area as the teams left the field on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu, with the Spanish international accosting Saka and raising his hands as the England star headed to the dressing rooms.





Carvajal put his hand on the back of Saka’s neck, and when the Gunners winger retaliated by pushing back the pair were quickly surrounded by staff members from both sides, including the Gunners substitute Ben White who confronted Carvajal.

Saka quickly made his way down the tunnel and was completely blameless in the incident, with Spanish publication Marca now confirming what many had figured was the reason for Carvajal’s anger.

They state that the six-time Champions League winner was unhappy with what he saw as the ‘disrespectful’ move from Saka to take a Panenka penalty against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, with Thibaut Courtois easily saving the Arsenal star’s first half effort.

Also Read: 1994 Eagles Remains Nigeria’s Best Team Ever –Oliseh

Saka’s miss ultimately had little impact on the outcome of the quarter-final tie, as the Gunners were easily able to hold onto their 3-0 lead from the first leg and advance into a semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 on aggregate.

Saka made up for his penalty miss with a fine finish midway through the second half to give the Gunners the lead on the night, and after Vinicius Jr profited from a William Saliba error to quickly equalise, Gabriel Martinelli broke clear to seal victory for the visitors in stoppage time.

Carvajal – who scored a Panenka penalty for Spain in the Nations League final shootout win over Croatia in 2023 – has been sidelined since October with an ACL injury, and watched the match from the Bernabeu stands before heading down to pitchside at half-time.

As a guest in the stands and not part of the squad, Carvajal was not permitted to be in the technical area during the game and so breached UEFA rules by heading there at half-time.

He could now face a UEFA ban similar to the one handed out to the former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso, who ran from the stands and down the touchline to celebrate his side’s Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Alonso was suspended from the final and so not permitted to head pitchside, and he was ultimately banned for Real’s UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla at the start of the following season.

Mirror



