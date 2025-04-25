2025 U-20 AFCON: Taiwo Tips Flying Eagles To Win Eighth Title

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo is rooting for the Flying Eagles to win the title at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Flying Eagles will be looking to win a record-extending eighth title at the upcoming competition in Egypt.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side emerged winners at the WAFU B U-20 Championship last year in Togo.

Taiwo, who was part of Flying Eagles side that won the U-20 AFCON title in Benin Republic in 2005 challenged the team to represent Nigeria with pride.

“I want them to believe in themselves,” the former Olympic Marseille defender told Lasgidi FM.

“You have to believe that you can achieve your goals. Whether you’re a striker or a defender, trust your abilities. Don’t be afraid. Go out there, play your best, and enjoy the game. Represent Nigeria with pride.”

The Flying Eagles will face Tunisia in their opening fixture next week Thursday.



