2026 WC Playoffs: Missing Osimhen In Second Half Vs DR Congo Affected Eagles –Onyeka

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has disclosed that Victor Osimhen’s injury during the 2026 World Cup playoff final gave DR Congo a significant advantage over Nigeria in Rabat, Morocco.



Nigeria were widely tipped to overcome the Congolese after their near-perfect display against Gabon, whom they beat 4-1 in the semifinals.



But the Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Nigeria 4–3 on penalties after a tense 1–1 draw in extra time to end Nigeria’s World Cup dream.



In that encounter, Osimhen was forced off at halftime after a suspected injury, which numbed Nigeria’s attacking threat, while DR Congo’s confidence soared as the match progressed.

Speaking with BBC Sports, the Brentford midfielder stated that the Galatasaray striker’s inability to continue play in the second half gave the Congolese defenders respite and lots of confidence.



“Missing Victor going into the second half, [it] changed a bit.



“Even one of the players from Congo said the same. When Victor left it gave the defenders a bit of rest and then they can relax a bit.”



Onyeka also noted that Osimhen remains a big threat to most defenders in Africa.



“He’s such an amazing player.He’s a guy that wants to fight for every single ball. For me, I think the defenders are scared of him.



“Victor is on another level.”



